MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Fifteen-year-old Zoey Woodrick was last seen Monday at SunEd High School around 12:10 p.m.

Woodrick is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has brown eyes and brown straight hair parted down the center.

She was last seen wearing a grey cropped hoodie, grey sweatpants and furry slides that are colored either tan or beige.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Woodrick is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

