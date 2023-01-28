MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department needs the public’s help in the search for a missing endangered adult.

On Saturday, 76-year-old Martha Dawkins was reported missing at 9:20 a.m.; she was last seen Friday night at her residence located on Holiday Springs Boulevard.

Dawkins is 5 feet, 4 inches, weighs around 100 to 110 pounds, and was wearing a white shirt when she went missing.

Police said she meets the criteria for a missing endangered person.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

