MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department needs your help finding a 68-year-old woman.

Sheryll Quamina was last seen leaving her house Thursday at around noon.

She was wearing a multi-colored shirt with black pants and beige sandals.

Quamina has a slim build and stands at 5 feet, 2 inches.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call Margate police at 954-972-2711.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.