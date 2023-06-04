MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the search for a missing endangered juvenile.

Sheala Rodriguez, 13, was last seen at her residence on June 1, 2023, at approximately 10 p.m.

Rodriguez stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sheala Rodriguez is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

