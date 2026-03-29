MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Margate Police officer was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a car during a street takeover.

The incident happened at the intersection of West Sample Road and Banks Road.

Investigators said that officers went to the neighborhood after complaints of a street takeover.

Police said that an officer was struck by one of the vehicles, and fired his weapon.

It is currently unclear if the driver or any of the passengers were shot.

The officer was taken to North Broward Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Detectives are currently investigating.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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