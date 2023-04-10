MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Jeffrey Cavanaugh was last seen around 6 p.m., Sunday leaving his house near Northwest First Street and 60th Avenue.

He stands at 5 feet, and 6 inches, weighs about 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

According to police, Cavanaugh meets the criteria for an endangered adult.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

