MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department needs the assistance of the public in the search for a missing teenager out of Margate.

Angelica Marie Goodwin, 17, left her home near West Atlantic Boulevard and Northwest 70th Way on October 6 and she has yet to return.

Goodwin is about 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes, with short black curly hair.

She was last seen wearing black joggers, a black t-shirt, and red Champion slides.

Goodwin meets the criteria for a missing endangered person.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

