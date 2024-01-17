MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police are looking for Dawn Starke, a women who went missing on Tuesday night.

According to the flyer, Starke was last seen at Northwest Hospital at approximetaly 8:24 p.m. by the nurse who discharged her. The hospital was arranging a ride back to her residence, but she left before the ride arrived.

It is unclear what direction Starke took when she left the hospital.

She was last seen wearing a pink and orange shirt and blue basketball shorts. She has short black hair, brown eyes, and stands at five feet and eight inches.

Anyone with information on Starke’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Margate Police Department at (954)-972-7111.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.