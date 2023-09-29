MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from Margate.

Margate Police launched an urgent search for Jared Agenor.

Agenor, a 5-foot-11, 160 pound 16-year-old, had been last seen after being dropped off at school by his mother, at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, red pants, red shoes and a white ski cap at the time of his disappearance.

Police said Agenor meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile.

Late Friday night, police confirmed Agenor was located and recovered safely.

