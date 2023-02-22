MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in the search for a missing endangered adult.

Gregory Whitney, 58, left his Margate home in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck at 10 p.m., Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved orange shirt and black work pants.

Whitney stands at 5 feet, 10 inches, and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police said before he left his house, he texted his wife several times stating that he wanted to die.

While officers were on scene, Whitney called his wife and stated, “I’m going to kill someone tonight,” which was heard by officers. It is believed that Whitney is in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, said officials.

Whitney meets the criteria for a missing endangered person.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

