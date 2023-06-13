MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department released a missing person flyer for Betty Daza missing out of the area and need the public’s help in their search.

According to officials, the missing woman was last seen at Waterside Landing, a senior living community located at 5600 Lakeside Drive around 10 p.m., Monday.

Daza has gray hair, stands 5 feet tall, and weighs approximately 176 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time she went missing.

The elderly woman meets the criteria for an endangered missing person, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

