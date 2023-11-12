MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle collision in Margate involving a parks and recreation pickup truck led to another crash against a storefront, sending seven people to the hospital, police said.

Margate Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crashes at the Lakewood Mall located along the 5400 block of West Atlantic Boulevard, at around 6 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the Margate Parks and Recreation truck got into a minor crash with a Ford Mustang in the parking lot.

As officers were pulling into the parking lot of the shopping plaza, police said, the driver of the truck accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes, sending the vehicle into a GameStop.

A witness who identified herself as Kay said she heard — and felt — the moment of impact

“I was just at work and then, all of a sudden, I heard sirens, and then I heard a screech and then a loud impact,” she said, “and it shakes in my store, and then I come outside and see a whole truck in the GameStop.”

The crash left the GameStop in shambles.

“There was just debris and dust everywhere,” said Kay.

Cellphone video recorded by Kay captured the immediate aftermath of the chaotic crash.

Kay said at least one person was pinned under the front of the truck.

“I saw them going into the stretcher. At least two people got really injured,” she said.

Police said four of the victims were transported to Broward Health North. One of them is listed in extremely critical condition, and the three others suffered significant injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators said the three other patients were taken to HCA Northwest Hospital with minor injuries, including the city employee who was driving the truck.

Back at the scene, officers blocked off the parking lot for hours, as traffic homicide investigators assumed the case.

The truck was later towed away as evidence.

People who were at Lakewood Mall at the time of the crash were left in shock by the severity of it.

“I mean, I’ve seen this stuff on the news all the time, but to actually see it in person was kind of like crazy,” said Kay.

The crash remains under investigation.

