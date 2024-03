MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at Margate Middle School was lifted after, police said, reports of a possible weapon on the school’s campus were unfounded.

Margate Police arrived at the school, located at 500 NW 65th Ave., Monday afternoon.

Police confirmed that there was no threat and cleared the scene.

Students are set to be dismissed at 3:45 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.