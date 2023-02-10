MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida middle school were evacuated after reports of a bomb threat.

Margate Police arrived to Margate Middle School, located 500 NW 65th Ave., Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where students and faculty were seeking sheltering at the school’s baseball field.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was also at the school to search for any potential threats.

The school has been placed on lockdown until police give the all clear.

