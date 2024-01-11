MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Margate man is furious after, he said, thieves swiped his prized motorcycle right outside his home, a theft that was captured on surveillance video.

The security footage shared by Anthony Negrillo captured the subjects as they pulled up in the dark of night in the area of Rock Island Road and Pinewalk Drive and went to work, early Wednesday morning.

“Honestly, my first thought was like, ‘Did my motorcycle get repoed?'” said Negrillo.

But it wasn’t the repo man who crept up to his bike in the middle of the night, just two crooks in hoodies with a minivan.

“I mean, it was just like the movies. They just took the cover off, turned it, got it off one wheel and just wheeled it into their minivan,” said Negrillo. “They were out in like 90 seconds.”

Negrillo said he had just gotten his beloved bike modified.

“Got the glow lights put in, LED lights, new fairings, so like, it was like a new baby,” he said.

Negrillo said he last saw his Yamaha R-6 around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

“When I got the bike, they told me it’s a really hot bike, and a lot of people try to steal it,” he said.

Wednesday morning, Negrillo said, it was gone. The only things left behind where the bike cover and the lock thrown on his parking spot.

Negrillo said he had cameras installed last year after a previous theft attempt, but that didn’t deter these criminals.

The cameras show the duo came around 4 a.m.

“I didn’t have problems for another year, and then these experts just came in and just took it,” said Negrillo.

Now he hopes his surveillance video leads to the capture of these bike bandits before they can strike again.

“Be prepared, I guess, if you’re a motorcycle owner. Things like this can happen; I didn’t think it would,” he said.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Margate Police at 954-972-7111 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.