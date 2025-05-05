FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a fatal domestic shooting nearly six years ago took the stand Monday morning, saying he was forced to fire.

In December 2019, detectives arrested Alexander Deltoro, who was 28 years old at the time, alleging he shot and killed his mother after an argument outside their apartment building in Margate.

Deltoro spoke before a judge Monday morning, telling jurors it was his father who pulled out a gun first. In retaliation, Deltoro says he also brandished his firearm.

His father then allegedly slapped his hand, causing the gun to go off and strike his mother.

911 was immediately called; however, she would unfortunately pass away.

“Yes, I told him to leave us alone and get away from us,” Deltoro said before a jury. “And at the time when I went to raise the gun, that’s when he came in with his left arm, and he smacked the gun out of my hand, and that’s when it went off.”

Deltoro faces charges of manslaughter and carrying a concealed weapon.

If found guilty, he could face 15 years in prison.

