Margate Fire Rescue lieutenant accused of attempted murder faces judge

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Margate Fire Rescue lieutenant faced a judge after being accused of shooting a man in Cooper City.

Lorne Brown, 39, appeared in Broward County court Thursday after officials said he shot a man outside a Super Bowl party in the area of Southwest 91st Terrace and 52nd Court.

Charges against Brown include attempted murder, aggravated assault and shooting into a vehicle.

He was suspended with pay by Margate Fire Rescue as he awaits trial.

