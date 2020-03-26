Margate doctor becomes first medical professional to die from COVID-19 in South Florida

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Margate doctor has died from COVID-19, making him the first medical professional to be killed by the coronavirus in South Florida.

Dr. Alex Hsu, 67, practiced internal medicine at Northwest Medical Center in Margate. He died at some time earlier in the week.

A medical examiner confirmed to 7News that the cause of death in Hsu’s case is COVID-19.

Hsu would become the fourth person to die in Broward County once it is acknowledged by the state of Florida.

