MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an assisted living facility in Margate sent five people to the hospital.

Margate Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the LiveWell at Coral Plaza senior living community on Margate Boulevard and 58th Avenue, just after 8 a.m., Sunday.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames and evacuated the residents.

Paramedics transported five people to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

