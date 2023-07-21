MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog was left abandoned and alone outside a South Florida animal adoption center. Employees are now hoping he finds his ‘fur-ever’ home.

On May 31, a woman was seen tying him up to the door and driving away on surveillance video in front of the United for Animals adoption center on State Road 7 in Margate, well after closing time and 14 hours before it was to open for business the next day.

“A female came out of her car with Edward and tied him to the door,” said Nicoda Hall with the United for Animals Rescue, “And in tying him to the door, she was very aggressive towards Edward. She was shouting, but unfortunately, we could not hear what was being said.”

After a few minutes, the dog watched as the woman walked away and drove off.

“To see a beloved family member, because we don’t really call them pets, left like that — it breaks your heart,” said Hall.

Fortunately for Edward, a staff member had to stop by that night. They named him Edward although a volunteer taking care of him called him Bello. With either name, they all agree he is a sweet dog who did not deserve to be abandoned.

Bryan Ruvolo, a volunteer with the adoption service, said he picked up Edward the day after he was dropped off.

“He has been the most amazing, loving, sweet, appreciative goofball that you can even imagine,” he said.

Associates of the establishment noticed Edward had cropped ears that didn’t appear professionally done.

Although the friendly companion is healthy and good with other dogs, the adoption center is already at capacity so they are hoping someone can adopt Edward or, at the very least, foster him.

“People look at Edward and they are intimidated by him but he’s a baby at heart,” said Hall.

“He’s just a calm, laid-back dog,” added Ruvolo. “He’s amazing.”

Anyone interested in adopting Edward or any other animal from United for Animals Rescue can do so here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.