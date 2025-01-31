FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale High School marching band was in full force on the campus of a Broward County elementary school to celebrate a major milestone.

The band on Friday led a spirited parade, which included creative floats made by the students themselves, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Virginia Shuman Young Montessori.

Broward School Board members were part of the celebratory event’s audience.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.