Marchers in Broward hold protest outside Wilton Manors Police Station

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of demonstrators is holding a protest outside of the Wilton Manors Police Station after making their way north from Fort Lauderdale, as they call for justice in the death of George Floyd and equality for black Americans.

7News cameras captured one of the protesters speaking to the group about his personal experiences as they sat in front of the entrance to the station, located at 2020 Wilton Drive, just after 5 p.m., Monday.

Protesters met at Holiday Park at around 3 p.m., and from there they marched peacefully while chanting and holding up signs.

“Which streets? Our streets!” chanted demonstrators.

What appears to set this group apart from other demonstrators who have taken to the streets of South Florida over the past two weeks is they seem to be focused on policy issues. They’re joining a growing chorus across the country to defund law enforcement agencies, which has become a rallying cry in more recent protests.

The protest takes place after nine out of 12 Minneapolis City Council members voted to defund their police department.

“Right now, they passed ‘defund the police’ legislation in Minneapolis. They’ve done it in [Los Angeles],” said protester Tifany Burks a community organizer of Black Lives Matter. “We’re firm in our belief that it can happen in Broward County.”

“I think that it’s important for every white person to stand up for the black community,” said protester Rick Ferrazzano. “As a father, I’ve got two children, and I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a black parent in this country today. It’s insane.”

Protesters said that what they mean when they call for defunding the police is to replace it with a more community-based project.

Several Wilton Manors Police officers are monitoring the gathering from a distance and making sure that the roadway is closed.

Protesters are expected to make their way back to Holiday Park after they leave Wilton Manors.

