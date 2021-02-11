Manuel and Patricia Oliver unveil ‘Shamecards’ ahead of 3rd anniversary of Parkland shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents of one of the students killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are turning their agony into action, days before the third anniversary of the massacre that claimed 17 lives.

Thursday afternoon, Manuel and Patricia Oliver, the parents of victim Joaquin Oliver, unveiled their newest project at Park Trails Park in Parkland.

“How we feel is irrelevant. It doesn’t matter,” said Manuel.

Because the worst has already happened to the couple. Back in 2018, they learned that Joaquin was among those shot and killed inside Building 12 of the MSD campus on Feb. 14.

The three years that have ensued has been a time of mourning, sadness and focus for the victims’ loved ones.

Like many Parkland families that have channeled their grief into activism, the Olivers use art to fight for gun reform, especially universal background checks.

“It’s about Joaquin and another 40,000 people that died [over the past] three years,” said Manuel. “We are the ones fighting for the safety of your kids.”

The Olivers’ latest brainchild, created with a collaboration of artists, takes the form of postcards, or as they call them, “Shamecards.”

The cards use iconic imagery from American cities to depict mass shootings that have taken place in those states.

“The idea is that our Congress members will receive these postcards from civilians,” said Manuel.

The couple said they want to make their son proud.

“That we can persevere in what we need to accomplish, but we need to be focused on that,” said Patricia.

“We are parents, and we refuse to stop being parents,” said Manuel. “We will protect Joaquin no matter what, until the day that we cannot show our faces to a camera because we’re not here anymore.”

Family members were able to speak with White House officials on Thursday and tell their children’s stories in a Zoom meeting.

For more information about the American Shamecards Collection, click here. For more information about the Olivers’ Change the Ref nonprofit, click here.

