LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after one of his hands was blown off by fireworks in Lauderdale Lakes, fire officials said.

7News cameras captured blood covering the parking lot of a gas station along the 4400 block of North State Road 7.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to a call regarding a firework incident, just after 1 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the victim blew off his hand while lighting fireworks.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday night, a witness said the accident happened suddenly.

“It wasn’t even like five minutes, ’cause as soon as he lights it, it exploded,” said the witness, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

The victim traveled to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, and BSFR crews transported the man’s hand to the hospital.

Paramedics later transported the man and his hand to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale for medical treatment.

The witness who spoke with 7News said surgeons were unable to reattach the hand.

“They couldn’t do nothing,” he said.

As this Fourth of July weekend continues, first responders stress the need to be proactive and diligent ahead of celebrating.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez listed several safety tips for anyone handling fireworks:

“Light fireworks in a driveway or caved surface. Keep fireworks away from anything that can possibly burn.”

“Remember to light one firework at a time and move away quickly.”

“Never point or throw fireworks at people or animals.”

“Never attempt to re-light or handle fireworks that did not ignite the first time.”

“Never carry fireworks in your pockets or ignite fireworks in metal or glass containers.”

“Never let young children play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. A responsible adult should always supervise fireworks at all times.”

The witness who spoke with 7News said the incident could have had an even more dire outcome.

“It could have been his feet, it could have been his head, it could have been his whole body,” he said. “You know, it’s Fourth of July. Everybody wants to have fun, but safety first.”

Deputies said they are still trying to determine what went wrong when the victim lit the fireworks. They indicated it’s important to purchase fireworks from reputable vendors.

