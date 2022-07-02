FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after one of his hands was blown off by fireworks in Lauderdale Lakes, fire officials said.

7News cameras cameras captured blood covering the parking lot of a gas station along the 4400 block of North State Road 7.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to a call regarding a firework incident, just after 1 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the victim blew off his hand while lighting fireworks.

The victim had traveled to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

BSFR crews transported the man’s hand to the hospital.

They later transported the man and his hand to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale for medical treatment.

As this Fourth of July weekend continues, first responders stress the need to be proactive and diligent ahead of celebrating.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez listed several safety tips for anyone handling fireworks:

“Light fireworks in a driveway or caved surface. Keep fireworks away from anything that can possibly burn.”

“Remember to light one firework at a time and move away quickly.”

“Never point or throw fireworks at people or animals.”

“Never attempt to re-light or handle fireworks that did not ignite the first time.”

“Never carry fireworks in your pockets or ignite fireworks in metal or glass containers.”

“Never let young children play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. A responsible adult should always supervise fireworks at all times.”

It remains unclear whether or not surgeons were able to reattach the man’s hand.

