LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man lost one of his hands after it was blown off by fireworks in Lauderdale Lakes.

Authorities responded to a call regarding a firework incident around the 4400 block of North State Road 7 in unincorporated Central Broward just after 1 a.m., Saturday.

The victim had traveled to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

Fire rescue transported the man’s hand to the hospital. They later transported the man and his hand to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale for medical treatment.

It’s unclear if the man was able to have his hand re-attached.

