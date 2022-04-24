PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A hotel in Plantation was evacuated following the discovery of a possible drug lab, officials said, an alarming find that took place hours after a man was found dead in one of the rooms.

7News cameras captured units from multiple law enforcement and fire rescue agencies outside of the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham, located at 8101 South Peters Road, Saturday night.

Fire rescue officials said they received a 911 call about an unresponsive male inside a room just after 11:15 a.m.

First responders arrived and pronounced the man dead. Investigators said the man, who was in his mid-30s, had died hours before they arrived from a possible drug overdose.

“A policeman was walking to a woman sitting outside the hotel, and she was crying and talking,” said hotel guest Steven Goldberg, “and I recognized her as being with a guy who was a guest here.”

At around 3:25 p.m., fire rescue units received another call about someone cooking an illicit drug in the same second-floor hotel room.

Crews with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and evacuated the hotel. They requested the hazmat team to respond in order to clear the potentially dangerous chemicals.

“Is there a meth thing going on here or something?” said Goldberg.

Investigators said they are attempting to determine what was being cooked inside the room.

“Exactly what those chemicals are, we’re not sure, but it’s been characterized as a very crude, illicit lab operation,” said BSFR spokesperson Aston Bright.

Hotel guests have been asked to leave as crews continue to process the scene, but guests are expected to be allowed to return to their rooms later on Saturday night.

