DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man’s body was found floating in a canal in Davie, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about an adult male body found floating in a waterway along the 6500 block of State Road 84, just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

BSO dive teams and BSO’s Crime Scene and Homicide units were notified to investigate.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause and manner of the death.

