HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An explosion under a manhole cover in Hollywood led to some traffic trouble.

7SkyForce was flying above when the explosion went off, sending the cover slightly out of place and a flash of fire.

The explosion happened right next to a substation of Florida Power & Light on Lincoln Street and North Dixie Highway.

FPL crews were there putting out cones to block off one of the lanes on North Dixie Highway.

FPL said the explosion was caused by a pressure buildup from the nearby substation.

It’s unclear if power has been affected in the area due to the blast.

The northbound lanes that were temporarily closed have since reopened.

Nobody was hurt.

