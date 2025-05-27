HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An explosion under a manhole cover shuts down a lane in Hollywood as crews try to determine what led to the blast.

7SkyForce was flying above when the explosion went off, sending the cover slightly out of place and smoke billowing in the air.

The explosion happened right next to a substation of Florida Power & Light on Lincoln Street and North Dixie Highway.

FPL crews were there putting out cones to block off one of the lanes on North Dixie Highway.

It’s unclear if power has been affected in the area due to the blast.

