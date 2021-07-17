PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A manatee spotted in a lake in Pembroke Pines has sparked concerns about the animal’s well-being.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the marine mammal was spotted in the water near Northwest 84th Avenue and Seventh Street, Saturday.

Officers are working with FWC regarding a manatee that was seen in a lake near NW 84th Ave & NW 7th St. Officer Capasso utilized a drone to relay information to biologists to determine if the manatee needs to be relocated. At this time, it appears healthy in our local waterways. pic.twitter.com/39qcQABHqO — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 17, 2021

Officers said the sea cow appears healthy but are working with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials and biologists to determine whether or not the animal needs to be relocated.

Residents are being asked to be respectful of the manatee.

