PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A shoplifting incident at a Pembroke Pines GameStop escalated into a fatal shooting, officials said. Now, the store’s manager is facing charges.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a reported shooting at a strip mall near Pines Boulevard and Hiatus Road, just after 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, following an overnight investigation, authorities revealed that the victim, an adult male, was observed shoplifting by GameStop employee Derrick Guerrero, 33, of Pembroke Pines.

Investigators said the victim was in the store for about an hour.

“At one point, the victim asked the manager for a piece of merchandise that was at the rear of the store and required him to obtain a ladder to reach the merchandise, which was up high on the wall,” said Pembroke Pines Police Maj. Al Xiques. “When the manager went to retrieve that merchandise, the victim went behind the front counter of the business and attempted to shoplift some merchandise.”

Police said Guerrero confronted the victim inside the store, and the victim attempted to flee by running for the front door with the stolen merchandise.

“When the manager observed him and yelled at him, retrieved a firearm and shot one round towards the victim,” said Xiques.

Detectives said Guerrero struck the victim in the torso.

“The victim was shot and subsequently ran into a vehicle that was awaiting, which was being driven by his girlfriend, and they left the scene,” Xiques said. “The girlfriend stopped within the plaza and called 911 due to the fact the victim was unresponsive in the front seat.”

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“Fire rescue immediately treated and transported the victim to hospital, and unfortunately, later succumbed to those injuries,” Xiques said.

The victim, police said, did not threaten the manager nor had a weapon.

Video footage from the scene showed crime scene technicians exiting the store with several paper bag filled with evidence.

Guerrero is facing charges of manslaughter in connection with the shooting.

On Wednesday afternoon, he appeared in court and was given a $25,000 bond.

“Mr. Guerrero’s actions resulted in the death of another person, an individual that was unarmed, that was fleeing from the location,” said a prosecutor.

Guerrero is a father of two and a former U.S. Marine, his attorney said.

He is not allowed to have any weapons and will have to wear an ankle monitor once he is released.

“It does not appear that this incident occurred as a result of self-defense, therefore, the reason for the charge of manslaughter,” Xiques said.

“There was no robbery. There was no allegation of robbery. Was there a theft? Yes,” said a prosecutor. “There’s a significant difference between theft and a robbery.”

Guerrero remains behind bars.

The identity of the victim or his age has not been disclosed.

