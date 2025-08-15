FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman were stabbed inside a house in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, with police taking the alleged suspect into custody; authorities said they believe the attack was domestic in nature.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Southwest 32nd Court around 2 a.m. after receiving a 911 call referencing a stabbing incident.

It appears a man knocked on his neighbor’s door requesting assistance after he was stabbed inside his home.

“The caller advising a naked male came up to his window and advised he was stabbed. Caller also advising that the subject is bleeding. That’s all the information we have at this time,” said a dispatcher.

Officials said the victim was transported to a local hospital by fire rescue. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

At the same time, responding officers gained entry into the residence where the ordeal unfolded.

Inside the home, officers said, they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. The woman was also taking to the hospital.

The alleged suspect was also located inside the residence and was detained.

The suspect is known to both victims and the stabbing is believed to be domestic in nature, officials say.

According to officials, this is an isolated incident and details are subjected to change.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.