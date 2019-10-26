Man, woman killed in separate Fort Lauderdale hit-and-runs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the drivers involved in two separate hit-and-run crashes in Fort Lauderdale that claimed the lives of a man and a woman.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the first crash in the area of West Broward Boulevard and Northwest Seventh Avenue, at around 3 a.m., Saturday.

The male victim at this scene was pronounced dead.

Just before 7:30 a.m., officials were notified about a second crash in an industrial area along the 900 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.

Investigators said someone spotted the female victim at the scene and contacted authorities.

Police believe a large commercial semi-truck fatally struck the woman during the overnight hours.

If you have any information on either hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

