FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man and a woman to the hospital after, police said, they came under fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Davie Boulevard and 32nd Avenue, just before 2:25 p.m., Saturday.

First responders found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported them to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown conditions.

Police officers were seen surrounding a car riddled with bullet holes at the scene.

Detectives have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

