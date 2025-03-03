DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an incident in an apartment complex in Dania Beach that left two adults dead.

At approximately 1:47 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received reports of a suspicious incident near the 600 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard in Dania Beach.

Around 30 Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, flooding the area of the Elevate apartment complex between Southeast Fifth Avenue and Gulf Stream Road. A mobile command post was also set up in front of the building.

Once on the scene, they located an adult female who was pronounced deceased. An adult male was also located and transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives with the BSO Crime Scene and Homicide Units were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A woman who lives inside the apartment building told 7News at around 3:00 a.m. on Monday that she heard fire alarms going off, followed by what sounded like women shouting in their building for the residents to stay in their apartments.

She then noticed the swarm of officers approaching the complex.

Another resident tells 7News he heard two loud sounds around the time that sounded like gunfire.

One lane remains open on the eastbound lanes of Dania Beach Boulevard.

The details surrounding the investigation are preliminary and subject to change.

7News has reached out to BSO for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

