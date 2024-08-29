POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An apparent murder-suicide in Pompano Beach has left two people dead, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near North Pompano Beach Boulevard and Northeast Third Street, just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to deputies, two people were found with apparent gunshot wounds. A woman was pronounced dead on scene, and a man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the man opened fire on the woman before turning the gun on himself.

The victims’ identities have not been disclosed.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

