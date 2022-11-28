FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard exits, Sunday night.

FHP troopers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at around 8:50 p.m.

Investigators said the victims, both in their 30s, have been taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where they are listed in critical condition.

Fire rescue officials said the victims are undergoing surgery, and a firearm may have been located inside their vehicle.

Troopers have shut down all southbound lanes near Broward Boulevard while they investigate. They advise drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

