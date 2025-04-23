WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed two people to the hospital after a fire tore through a home in Wilton Manors.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to a single-family home located along the 500 block of Northwest 21st Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed thick black smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home.

Crews arrived within five minutes and began battling the flames from inside the house. Firefighters were able to pull the two victims, a man and a woman, from the home.

Paramedics transported one of the victims to Broward Health Medical Center and airlifted the other to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Burn Center.

Both of them are listed in critical condition.

Officials said the heaviest flames occurred on the left side of the front of the home.

7News was told that area used to be a garage, but it was turned into an outdoor terrace.

Crews have extinguished the flames.

“The fire was stubborn. It probably took close to 45 minutes to get this fire under control. It was a difficult firefight,” said FLFR spokesperson Frank Guzman.

Neighbors said the victims are roughly in their 60s.

“Suddenly there were loads of people, and we told the police about that there were two people inside,” said a witness. “We were worried, but we didn’t know for sure if they were inside, but their car was there, and the good thing is we knew our neighbors, ’cause sometimes you don’t always know your neighbors.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

