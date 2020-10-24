Man with schizophrenia missing in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man with schizophrenia who went missing in Deerfield Beach.

They said 69-year-old Rawa Iskander Azzu Jani was last seen at a shopping center located at 1337 S. Military Trail, at around 11 a.m., Tuesday.

Jani is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve beige shirt and black shorts.

If you see Jani, call BSO Missing Person’s Unit at 954-321-4268 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

