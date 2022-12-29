FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man with multiple warrants out of Texas, leading them to close several streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape cordoning off the area of Las Olas Boulevard, near South Federal Highway, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, at around 3:30 p.m. they received a call from a bail bondsman in Texas saying there was a felony suspect in South Florida with warrants out of the Lone Star State.

#FLPD #UPDATE – The subject has been taken into custody without incident. Residents can resume normal activities and the roadways in the area will reopen shortly. Thank you for your cooperation. https://t.co/r0jrAFnqg1 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) December 29, 2022

Investigators confirmed they apprehended 27-year-old David Morales without incident.

Cameras captured SWAT and K-9 units at the scene.

Police said Morales, who turned 27 on Thursday, faces a list of charges, including three counts of assaulting a family members from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and one count of assaulting a public servant from Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Police asked several people who live in the area that was closed off to wait on the other side of the road while they investigated, but they have since been allowed to return to their homes. The streets have since reopened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic as well.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.