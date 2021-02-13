Man who went missing in Pembroke Pines found safe

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who went missing in Pembroke Pines has been found safe, police said.

Pembroke Pines Police reported 52-year-old Raoul Claro missing on Saturday night,

Investigators said he stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has tattoos on both arms and had been last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and jeans.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police confirmed Clato has been located and is doing OK.

