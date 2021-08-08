FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a man hours after he went missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 36-year-old Christopher Matlack had been last seen at around 5 a.m. on Sunday at an unspecified location.

Investigators said he is under the care of a physician and is known to have seizures.

Matlack stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He had been last seen wearing a black shirt and black and white athletic shorts.

Late Sunday afternoon, police confirmed they found Matlack in good health near Northeast 32nd Street and Bayview Drive.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.