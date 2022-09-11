LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have safely located a 57-year-old man who went missing in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Arnold Anthony Harris had been last seen at the Florida Medical Center, located along West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Harris stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He had been last seen wearing a pink shirt, brown pants and a brown hat.

Tuesday afternoon, BSO officials confirmed Harris is safe and has been reunited with his family.

