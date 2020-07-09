Man who threw rock at Fort Lauderdale Police officer’s car during protest faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida suspect faced a judge on charges related to violent protests.

Twenty-two-year-old Ricardo Florestal appeared in bond court Thursday morning.

He faces several charges, including aggravated assault on an officer.

According to police, Florestal threw a rock at an officer’s car, smashing the window, during protests in Fort Lauderdale back in May.

Florestal is being held on $16,000 bond.

