HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A father is home from Memorial Regional Hospital with a healthy heart after a record wait for a transplant.

Doctors diagnosed Chevon Byfield with heart failure 10 years ago and was given months to live, However, doctors at Memorial Regional did everything they could to keep him alive.

After waiting six years, the father of two was finally made eligible for a transplant.

The long wait was due in to his height, at 6 feet, 5 inches tall. In addition to that, he has the most common blood type, O positive, which means he is competing with nearly everyone else in the country.

But in February, Byfield finally received the transplant. He said he is grateful for every moment now.

Byfield waited the longest of any patient at Memorial Regional to receive a transplant.

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