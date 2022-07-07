CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Sami Qureshi, the man who confessed to shooting at a local Coral Springs hospital, appeared in court.

Judge Phoebe Francois set Qureshi’s bond at $200,000; Thursday afternoon.

He was released wearing a level one GPS monitor, ordered not to return to Broward Health Coral Springs, cannot have any weapons/firearms or ammunition and is not allowed to possess devices with internet access.

During his court appearance, the State Attorney’s Office mentioned an incident that took place at a Publix on Monday involving Qureshi, which could lead to more charges being brought up against him in the future.

Details from his arrest by Sunrise Police revealed that Qureshi attempted to steal $30 worth of groceries from a Publix at 10155 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

When a manager confronted Qureshi, he showed the manager a handgun in his waistband.

After police issued a BOLO, they pulled him over, a short while later. Qureshi was found with a gun and arrested.

Qureshi’s father, Aeaullah Qureshi, previously spoke with 7News to provide a possible explanation as to why his son opened fire on the hospital.

