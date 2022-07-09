FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida man who confessed to firing a gun at a hospital in Coral Springs now faces several additional charges, as prosecutors continue to point to a pattern of alarming behavior before and after the incident.

Sami Qureshi appeared in court on Saturday morning. The new charges he faces in connection to Sunday’s incident outside of Broward Health Coral Springs are:

discharging a firearm in public

missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft

discharging a firearm from a vehicle

introducing a firearm or deadly weapon into a mental health facility.

Police said Qureshi shot at windows on the fourth floor of the hospital.

But prosecutors said this is just one in a series of disturbing incidents.

In early June, Qureshi posted videos on Facebook that show him firing a gun from the window of his car while he was driving.

Authorities said Qureshi’s erratic behavior continued on Monday, when he was arrested after he attempted to steal $30 worth of groceries from a Publix supermarket at 10155 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Detectives said Qureshi pulled a gun on employees when they stopped him.

He was eventually apprehended and released, but on Wednesday, he was arrested again, this time in connection to the incident outside Broward Health.

Prosecutors on Saturday discussed the incident at Publix and said Qureshi poses an extreme danger to the community.

On Thursday, police who went to Qureshi’s home to serve a warrant found something that they thought might be an explosive device, so they cleared out of the home and evacuated nearby homes.

The bomb squad later responded to the scene. They were eventually able to determine that the object was neither explosive nor dangerous.

Residents were later allowed back into their homes.

The presiding judge at Saturday’s hearing set Qureshi’s bond at $250,000. If he is released, he will required to wear a GPS monitor and will not be allowed to return to the hospital and the Publix supermarket where the incidents took place.

