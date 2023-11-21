SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was given the gift of life and was able to get the chance to meet his life saver.

A stem-cell donor and recipient were honored at the Amerant Bank Arena during Hockey Fights Cancer night in Sunrise, Monday.

Owen Hern said that he was just doing a good deed with his college friends in 2018. Little did he know, he was saving the life of of William Anderson, who was battling leukemia.

“I was in college at the time, my entire fraternity was getting swabbed together, I didn’t really think much of it at the time,” Hern said. “And then a couple years later, I get an email that I was potentially a match.”

“And actually, the crazy thing is, I was only on the list for like a month and they found a perfect match, and here I am,” Anderson said.

The match was made possible by the Gift of Life Bone Marrow Registry.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.