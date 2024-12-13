TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - An hours-long SWAT standoff comes to a tragic end after a man was found dead inside his Tamarac home.

BSO deputies initially responded to a call of shots fired in the 5000 block of Northwest 50th Street, around 11:00p.m., Thursday night.

Deputies were seen with their weapons drawn and using equipment to break windows of the home, where a man barricaded himself inside.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators also responded to the scene.

They made multiple attempts to get the armed man to surrender.

After hours of waiting, SWAT teams broke into the house with a bearcat, where officials said, the man was found dead after shooting himself.

No one else was found inside the home.

